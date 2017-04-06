

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man will be charged will careless driving after colliding with an ambulance in Markham on Wednesday night, York Regional Police confirm.

The crash occurred near Highway 7 and Grandview Boulevard shortly after 10 p.m.

Police say the ambulance was transporting patients when it was hit by a car. The patients inside the ambulance were transferred to another emergency vehicle and taken to hospital.

No injuries were reported in the collision, investigators say.