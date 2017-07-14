

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 40-year-old man is facing a combined seven charges after he entered police headquarters on College Street while brandishing a knife and proceeded to threaten officers.

Police say the man entered the building on College Street at around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the man brandished a knife and then threatened several officers while holding that knife.

Hugh Carl Persad, 40, of Toronto, was arrested at the scene and charged with seven offences, including two counts of uttering death threats and two counts of assaulting a peace officer while threatening to use a weapon.

The incident comes just weeks after Toronto police instituted tighter security measures at their College Street headquarters, including the presence of security personnel at the door who are responsible for searching bags.

Persad is expected to appear in court at Old City Hall today.