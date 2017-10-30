

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 69-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault against a 13-year-old boy decades ago.

In a news release Monday, police said the alleged incident occurred in the summer of 1967, when a 19-year-old man befriended the family of a 13-year-old boy through a church association.

According to the police, the suspect, who worked as a clergy member for the Christian Brotherhood in the late 60s and early 70s, convinced the boy to have a private meditation session. The boy was then allegedly sexually assaulted.

Police said the suspect, who lives in New Brunswick, was arrested by the RCMP on a Canada-Wide warrant on Oct. 23 and was brought to Toronto by police on Oct. 26.

Edward (Ted) English has been charged with indecent assault on a male and gross indecency.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Nov. 17.