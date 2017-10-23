

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say an Ajax, Ont., man facing child porn charges has associated closely with children through volunteer work he's done for years.

They say a 54-year-old man was charged on Thursday after police executed a search warrant in Ajax.

Investigators allege a man placed an ad online looking to "facilitate sexual acts" and chatted with someone to make arrangements to commit sexual acts on a child.

They allege that during these chats, he sent images of child sexual abuse.

Toronto police say the man is facing five child porn charges, including distributing and making child porn, along with a sixth charge of making an arrangement to commit sexual interference.

Toronto police say the man has had access to kids through volunteer work since 2010, but didn't provide further details.