

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man has been charged with a combined 68 offences after numerous vehicles were broken into at buildings in the city’s east end over the last four days.

Police say that the break-ins have occurred at buildings in the Main Street and Danforth Avenue and Scarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue areas between Sunday and Wednesday.

The most recent rash of break-ins occurred at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday when dozens of vehicles inside the parking garage of a building located at 4000 Lawrence Avenue East were targeted.

Residents in that building told CP24 that they went to retrieve their vehicles in the morning only to find their windows smashed and property missing.

The suspect is also charged in connection with a rash of vehicle break-ins at a building next door at 4010 Lawrence Avenue East on Monday, police say. Police previously said that a suspect had broken into six vehicles at that address.

Bruce Doyle, 35, of no fixed address, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with 32 counts of theft under $5,000, 32 counts of mischief to property under $5,000 and four counts of failure to comply with probation.

Police say that “a large quantity” of stolen property was seized at the time of Doyle’s arrest. Anyone who had items stolen from their vehicle is asked to contact Det. Const. Ciro Salines via email at ciro.salines@torontopolice.on.ca or over the phone at (416) 808-4306.