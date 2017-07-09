

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A driver is facing numerous charges after a 64-year-old man visiting from India was killed in an overnight collision in Mississauga where police say the motorist fled the scene.

The crash happened at around 1:35 a.m. when a Jeep Cherokee and a Toyota Sienna collided near the intersection of Torbram and Reena roads, Peel Regional Police said in a news release.

The driver of the Jeep failed to stop at the scene following the collision and continued driving north on Torbram Road, police said. He eventually lost control of the vehicle, struck a streetlight and tried to flee on foot, but was apprehended by officers, police said in their release.

A passenger from the Toyota was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has since been identified by police as Harshadrai Patel, a visitor from India.

The driver and another passenger from the Toyota sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was arrested and is facing a list of charges, police said Sunday evening.

Justin Edwin, 26, of Caledon has been charged with impaired operation causing death, excess blood alcohol, criminal negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle causing death, fail to remain at the scene of an accident causing death and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance earlier today.

Police are asking anyone with information about the deadly collision to contact investigators at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3710 or call anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).