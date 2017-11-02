

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 37-year-old man has been charged with public mischief after he made a false report about the theft of $7,000 during a traffic stop, police allege.

Police say that the man showed up at 33 Division headquarters on Oct. 12 to report the theft.

Police say that the man claimed that he had been stopped for driving with an expired licence plate sticker by uniformed police officers.

The man told police that he was ordered to exit his vehicle and that one of the officers searched it after he complied with the demand.

The man said that when he returned to the vehicles, $7,000 in case was missing.

Police say that they conducted an “intensive investigation” after the theft was first reported and eventually uncovered evidence that led investigators to conclude that the traffic stop had never happened and that the man did not have any contact with police officers.

Mark Dean Burrell, 37, of Mississauga, was then arrested on Sunday and charged with public mischief.

Police say that the “co-operation and assistance of the public” helped bring a conclusion to the case