

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man is facing more than a dozen new charges in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation.

In news release issued Tuesday, police said the new charges were laid after a third alleged victim came forward to police.

According to police, in the fall of 2016, the suspect met a 15-year-old boy on the Internet.

Police allege from August 2016 to February 2017, the man lured the boy to meet for a sexual purpose and sent the teen sexually explicit material.

According to investigators, the man allegedly met the teen a number of times at a hotel and engaged in sexual activity in November 2016.

Investigators also allege that in February 2017, the man sexually assaulted the teen at a hotel.

Last week, police say Najeeb Saad, 42, was re-arrested and faces 14 new charges, including luring a child under 16, invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, sexual assault, and obtaining sexual services from a person under 18.

Police also say two new charges have been laid in connection with the first complainant.

Saad was first charged in March 2017 in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old boy. In April 2017, police laid more charges in connection with an alleged assault on a 17-year-old.

Investigators say they are concerned there may be more victims and ask anyone with information about the case to contact police at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).