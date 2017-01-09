

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





The city’s first homicide victim of the new year has been identified by police.

Police were called to an alleyway near Queen and Seaton streets at around 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

At the scene, responding officers discovered the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators identified the man as 41-year-old Toronto resident Anthony Earl Smith on Monday afternoon.

“Investigators are appealing to witnesses who live, or may have been, in the area, who have video, or who heard gunshots around that time to contact them,” Monday’s release requested.

On Sunday, Toronto police Det. Rob North told reporters that at least two suspects were being sought in connection with the fatal shooting. Descriptions of the suspects were not provided.

"The act probably was not a random act," North said of the shooting.

"As to how well (the suspects and victim) knew each other or their interaction, that is going to form part of our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).