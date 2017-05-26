Man fatally shot on residential street in Brampton
Two Peel police cruisers are shown at the scene of a fatal shooting in Brampton. (Michael Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 5:26AM EDT
A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting on a residential street in Brampton late Thursday night.
It happened on Desert Sand Drive near Sandalwood Parkway and Bramalea Road at around 10:30 p.m.
The victim was reportedly without vital signs at the scene and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.
Police say that a dark-coloured suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area following the shooting.
No arrests have been made at this point.