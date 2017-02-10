

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his late 20s was pronounced dead in hospital after a shooting in Markham early Friday morning, police say.

It happened near a sidewalk on Hillwood Street near Stonebridge Drive and Castlemore Avenue at around 1 a.m.

Police say that the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Reports from the scene indicate that shell casings from a semi-automatic firearm were found on scene.

Police say that the suspect or suspects fled the area in a vehicle.

No descriptions have been released at this point.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward and speak with investigators.