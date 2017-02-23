

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 21-year-old is facing a hefty fine after he drove down into the streetcar tunnel at Union Station this morning and got stuck.

At around 4 a.m., Toronto police say the 21-year-old driver of a Mitsubishi Outlander drove down into the Union Loop tunnel, which is designated exclusively for streetcars.

After travelling close to one kilometre, the vehicle was disabled when the raised tracks blew two of the SUV’s tires and destroyed the rims.

It initially appeared as though driver had fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle on the tracks.

But Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CP24 that he did eventually return to the scene and only left to go get help.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross says the driver claims he was just following his GPS when he ended up in the tunnel.

Streetcars were forced to turn back at Spadina Avenue and Queens Quay for several hours Thursday morning and shuttle buses took streetcar passengers into Union Station.

The driver of the Outlander has been handed a $425 fine for illegal entry. Police say there are no criminal charges pending at this point.

Ross said this isn't the first time a driver has been stuck in the tunnel.

“It's unusual in that the car made its way all the way up to Union Station without getting caught up in that track that is raised. The undercarriage, a flat tire, these types of things typically happen much sooner when we have had these occurrences in the past,” Ross said.

“Another vehicle did do that last April as well, made its way all the way to the platform at Union Station.”