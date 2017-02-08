

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly followed a woman into a Scarborough apartment unit and then fled upon realizing that there were other people inside.

Police say that a suspect was loitering outside the building near Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 29.

It is alleged that the suspect then followed a woman into the building and onto an elevator, where he persistently tried to engage her in conversation.

Police say the man then followed the woman off the elevator and into an apartment unit but fled when he realized other people were inside.

Munnan Shah, 26, of Toronto, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with criminal harassment, unlawfully being in a dwelling and failure to comply with the terms of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).