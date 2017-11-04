

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was taken to hospital in serious condition after he was found badly beaten outside a Long Branch bar early Saturday morning.

The man was found at around 3 a.m. outside Southside Johnny's Bar and Grill, which is near Lakeshore Road and 36th Street.

Reports from the scene indicate that the man was unconscious at the time.

Police say that the man, believed to be in his 40s, was injured as a result of a fight.

No arrests have been made at this point.