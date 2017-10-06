

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A man found dead in a Kipling Heights apartment building earlier this week has been identified by police.

Abdinasir Hussein, a 42-year-old Toronto resident, was found deceased Wednesday morning in an apartment on Arbordell Road in the Rexdale region of Etobicoke. Investigators, who were called to the address for “unknown trouble,” found evidence suggesting an altercation had taken place.

An autopsy on the body confirmed Hussein was the victim of a homicide.

Toronto police are now reaching out to the public for help, asking anyone who observed something out of the ordinary between Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. to contact investigators.

Hussein is the 46th homicide victim in Toronto this year.