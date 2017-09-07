

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Paramedics say a 49-year-old man was found in a vehicle in the middle of the road in Etobicoke early Thursday morning after a suspected overdose.

Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 that an ambulance was called to the area of Elmhurst Drive and Lagos Road shortly before 2 a.m. for a single-vehicle collision.

Reports from the scene indicated that a vehicle was up on a median in the middle of the road.

Paramedics say they transported one male patient to hospital in serious condition. He was unconscious but breathing when emergency crews found him and paramedics say they believe he suffered an overdose.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.