

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man found on the ground in the parking lot of a Lawrence Heights strip mall Monday morning suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound, Toronto police confirm.

According to investigators, a passerby located a man in his 20s lying on the ground in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Via Bagnota, near Dufferin Street, early Monday morning.

It was later discovered that the victim had suffered a single gunshot wound.

Paramedics say the man was rushed to hospital via emergency run in critical condition.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.