

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Lawrence Heights strip mall Monday morning has died in hospital, police confirm.

According to investigators, a passerby located a man in his 20s lying on the ground in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Via Bagnota, near Dufferin Street, early Monday morning.

It was later discovered that the victim had suffered a single gunshot wound.

Paramedics say the man was rushed to hospital in critical condition but police later confirmed that the man died from his injuries.

One witness, identified only as Philip, said he heard the shots ring out on Monday morning.

"I thought it was like firecrackers," he said.

"I went out and checked it out and I see a guy on the ground and a car slipping right through but didn’t see the make of it."

Homicide detectives are now on scene and police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.