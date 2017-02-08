

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





A man who was found with gunshot wounds in Oshawa Wednesday afternoon has died.

Police in Durham region confirmed his death Wednesday night.

The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds in an apartment hallway on Quebec Street, near Gibb Street, at around 1:30 p.m.

The male victim was rushed to hospital but doctors were unable to save him.

Investigators have not said if they have arrested a suspect in the case.