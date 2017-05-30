

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 24-year-old man shot to death on a residential street in Mississauga on Monday evening was “targeted,” Peel Regional Police confirmed Tuesday.

Police were called to the area of Bishopstoke Lane, located near Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road, at around 7 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.” The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots in the area prior to the arrival of first responders. Reports from the scene indicated that the man may have been killed in a drive-by shooting but police have not yet confirmed that detail.

“The next-of-kin has been notified and it is believed that this incident is isolated and targeted,” Const. Lori Murphy told CP24 Tuesday.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects and are asking members of the public to come forward with information about the homicide.

“There was a four-door sedan seen in the area. As to the role or details about this vehicle, it is still under investigation,” Murphy said.

The name of the victim has not yet been released but a family friend told CP24 Monday that the man was engaged to be married.

The victim was described as a “very kind-hearted person” who could “make anybody laugh.”

Peel Regional Police’s homicide unit is leading the investigation.