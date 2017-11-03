

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male pedestrian who was struck by a TTC streetcar in the city’s west end on Thursday night is expected to make a full recovery, police say.

The man emerged from between two parked vehicles and was crossing Queen Street West mid-block near Gladstone Avenue when the collision happened at around 10 p.m., according to investigators.

Police initially said that the man had serious and possibly life-threatening injuries but on Friday morning they said that he had a bump on his head and required stitches to his lip but is “going to be fine.”

Police say that there indications that the man was drinking.

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.