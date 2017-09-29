

Hilary Caton, CP24.com





A man involved in a road rage incident in Bradford a week ago died this morning, police confirm.

The incident took place the morning of Sept. 22 at 9th Line and 5th Side Road in Bradford, west Gwillimbury.

Two drivers, one operating a Dodge pickup truck and the other operating a Mazda Protege, became involved in an interaction at the intersection of County Road 27 and 9th Line.

The interaction continued when the driver of the Mazda turned around and began following the pickup eastbound on the 9th Line.

When the vehicles reached the intersection of the 9th Line and 5th Side Road, the Mazda driver exited his car and approached the pickup truck.

The incident continued to escalate when the driver of the Mazda jumped on the hood of the pickup and began damaging the vehicle. During the incident, he fell to the ground and struck his head.

The man was transported by Air Ambulance to a Toronto area hospital where he died from his injuries. The scene was closed for several hours.

One witness, Patty Migotto, told CTV Barrie at the time that she was “scared for both drivers” and “just knew it was going to end badly.”

Staff Sergeant Steve Wilson of the South Simcoe Police Service said the sequence of events all started over a “minor traffic offence.”

“It was something as simple as a minor traffic offence, where one driver allegedly cut off another one which started this whole sequence of events,” he said.

“The information we have is one vehicle made a left hand turn in front of the other which provoked the second driver and started the chain of events.”

Police are still investigating whether or not the pickup truck accelerated or was in motion when the man fell. Wilson also urged anyone who may have seen something to come forward.

“Every piece of information is crucial in a case like this. It will help us determine exactly what happened,” he said.

Police confirm they’ve also obtained dash-cam video from one of the witnesses that have come forward to help in the investigation, which has been “very helpful.”

The other driver involved in this incident has also “been cooperative with police and has provided a detailed statement,” Staff Sgt. Wilson added.

Police have not released the deceased’s name and no charges have been laid at this time.

Police warn the public that if they find themselves in an incident like this to simply call the police.

“We encourage people not to engage other drivers when something like this happens because the consequences can be serious or in this case fatal,” said Staff Sgt. Wilson.