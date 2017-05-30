

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say a man wearing a construction helmet and a traffic vest exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl in Scugog Township on Tuesday morning.

Police say the girl was waiting for a bus on Highway 7 at around 7 a.m. when a man walked towards her, dropped his pants and exposed himself.

At that point, police say an unknown male passerby approached the suspect and scared him off.

The suspect then ran towards a grey car parked nearby. He was last seen speeding away from the scene, police say.

Police say they are looking to speak with the passerby as part of their investigation.

The suspect, meanwhile, is described as white, between the ages of 30 and 40 with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red sweater, brown khaki style pants, black boots, a white construction helmet and a traffic vest.