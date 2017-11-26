

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto paramedics say a man in his 40s is in life-threatening condition after he was pulled from the basement of a burning house in the city’s Parkdale neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called to a semi-detached home at 1259 King Street West at 2:36 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from a basement.

Firefighters pulled a man from the basement.

Paramedics said CPR was performed and the victim was rushed to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

The fire was put out shortly after 3 p.m., police said.

Homes on either side of the blaze were evacuated and King Street West was closed in both directions between Dufferin Street and Cowan Avenue until 4:15 p.m.