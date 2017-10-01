

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man in his 50s was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries after being pinned by two vehicles at the TTC Scarborough RT Yard.

The incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. in the area of McCowan and Ellesmere roads on Sunday.

Toronto Paramedics said the industrial accident was “very serious” as the victim was pinned by a car and a train.

After the incident, witnesses told CP24 that a work train struck a pick-up truck.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross told CP24 on Sunday morning that the collision took place during maintenance operations.

Ross said the transit agency is “co-operating fully” with the Ministry of Labour in this investigation.