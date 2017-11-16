

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Toronto man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident in Thornhill Wednesday.

It happened at the intersection of Yonge Street and Highland Park Boulevard, just north of Steeles Avenue, at around 8:30 p.m.

York Regional Police said a 61-year-old pedestrian from Toronto was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries that have since become life-threatening, police said in a news release Thursday.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small, dark-coloured, newer model vehicle.

Investigators are currently looking to speak with any potential witnesses and to access any dashcam video that may have been captured in the area around the time of the incident.

Police are also asking the public to contact investigators if they spot a vehicle that matches the suspect vehicle description and has fresh damage.