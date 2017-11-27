

The Canadian Press





BARRIE, Ont. - Police say a staple of action movies was played out in real life in Barrie, Ont.

They say a man is in custody after leading officers on a foot chase across rooftops in the city.

Police say officers spotted a man who was known to be wanted late Friday night, but he eluded them.

Investigators say he was later located in a downtown alley and climbed to a rooftop in an effort to flee.

They say he was arrested after running out of rooftops to hop to.

A 22-year-old Barrie man is charged with four counts of failing to comply with recognizance, two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest and one count of escaping lawful custody.