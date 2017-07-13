

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 44-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing at a halfway house in the Junction late Wednesday night.

It occurred at around 11:30 p.m. at the Keele Community Correctional Centre, located on Keele Street south of Dundas Street.

One male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

A suspect, identified as a 44-year-old man, is facing weapons-related charges.

Investigators say there is no concern for public safety.