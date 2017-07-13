Man in custody after stabbing at halfway house in the Junction
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, July 13, 2017 5:28AM EDT
A 44-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing at a halfway house in the Junction late Wednesday night.
It occurred at around 11:30 p.m. at the Keele Community Correctional Centre, located on Keele Street south of Dundas Street.
One male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
A suspect, identified as a 44-year-old man, is facing weapons-related charges.
Investigators say there is no concern for public safety.