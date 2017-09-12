

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s is suffering from unknown injuries after a shooting in the city’s west end.

Toronto police said they located the victim in the area of Queen Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said the male victim is suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

No other injuries have been reported in this incident.

Police have not provided any information on any possible suspects.

Officers said an investigation is underway.