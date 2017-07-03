

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A man, believed to be in his 20s, is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in York’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood on Monday evening.

The collision happened shortly before 5 p.m. in a residential area at Humber Boulevard and Louvain Street, southwest of Weston Road and Black Creek Drive.

The pedestrian was reportedly lying in the street when emergency crews arrived.

He was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, according to Toronto paramedics.

Humber Boulevard is closed between Louvain Street and Weston Road for a police investigation.

TTC is diverting in the area.