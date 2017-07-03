

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A man, believed to be in his 20s, is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in York’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood on Monday evening.

The collision happened around 5 p.m. in a residential area at the intersection of Humber Boulevard and Louvain Street, southwest of Weston Road and Black Creek Drive.

The pedestrian was in a crosswalk when he was struck and was reportedly lying in the street when emergency crews arrived.

"With the bridge and fencing there, it's difficult for drivers to see, but there is a signal there," Russell Brown, a nearby resident told CP24. "You push the button there and the signal starts flashing. Whether he pushed the button or not, I don't know."

He was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, according to Toronto paramedics. His condition was later downgraded to stable.

The driver of the vehicle claims he was travelling about 30 km/h and didn't see any lights flashing in the crosswalk.

Humber Boulevard was closed for several hours between Louvain Street and Weston Road for a police investigation. The roadway reopened at 7:15 p.m.