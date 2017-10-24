

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 50s is in serious condition after a stabbing near College Station on Tuesday night.

The incident took place outside in the area of Yonge and Carlton streets at around 9:45 p.m.

After the stabbing, the male victim entered the nearby College subway station with a stab wound to the stomach.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said the victim was “conscious and breathing.” But, Toronto Paramedics later said the victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.

A suspect wanted in connection with the incident fled the scene eastbound on Carlton Avenue, according to investigators. The suspect has been described as a five-foot-five black man with a heavy set in his mid-40s. Police said he has a moustache and was wearing all black clothing at the time.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police.