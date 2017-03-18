

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man in his 60’s is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a car in Toronto’s downtown on Saturday night.

Police tweeted that the man was struck at Jarvis and Gloucester streets sometime before 8 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said the man was taken to a hospital trauma centre in critical condition.

Jarvis Street is closed in both directions between Wellesley and Isabella streets to allow for an investigation.