

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot near Toronto’s Entertainment District late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. outside on the street near Queen Street West and Vanauley Street.

The victim, who is believed to be in his late 30s, was rushed to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects and say no arrests have been made in the case.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.