Man in hospital after stabbing in Scarborough
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 5:20AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 30, 2016 9:43AM EST
A man is in hospital this morning after a stabbing in Scarborough’s Ionview neighbourhood.
It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night on Birchmount Road, south of Eglinton Avenue.
Police say reports indicated that two males were fighting in front of an apartment building and a short time later, officers were called to the same area for a stabbing.
Paramedics told CP24 that a male victim, believed to be 22 years old, suffered life-threatening injuries following the incident.
He was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.
Speaking to CP24 Friday morning, police said the man was stabbed in the lower back and abdomen. His condition has since improved to non-life-threatening.
Investigators were on the scene Thursday night and police say they are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
It is unclear if the stabbing occurred inside a residence or outside on the street.
Police have not yet released any suspect information.