Man in hospital after stabbing in St. James Town
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 5:09AM EDT
One man was hospitalized following a stabbing in St. James Town late Sunday night.
It happened shortly before 11:45 p.m. near Sherbourne and Earl streets, near Wellesley Street.
Paramedics say the male victim, who is believed to be in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.