

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man was hospitalized following a stabbing in St. James Town late Sunday night.

It happened shortly before 11:45 p.m. near Sherbourne and Earl streets, near Wellesley Street.

Paramedics say the male victim, who is believed to be in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.