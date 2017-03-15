

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is in hospital this morning following a fire at a apartment building in North York.

It happened at around 12:40 a.m. at a building on Arleta Ave., located near Sheppard Avenue and Jane Street.

“When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke on the third floor,” Toronto Fire District Chief Michael Ancio told CP24 at the scene.

When firefighters entered one of the units of the building, they found one man lying unconscious just inside the door.

The man was rescued from the unit and brought to the main lobby of the building, where he was revived.

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital, where he is receiving treatment for burns to his leg. Police say the man is currently listed in stable condition.

Seven other people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The fire has been extinguished and with the exception of tenants of the third floor, where water damage has occurred, all residents have been allowed back into their units.

Police say while the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, it is not considered to be suspicious.