

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is in hospital with critical injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Toronto’s West Don Lands neighbourhood this morning.

It happened in the area of King and River streets shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and a fourth victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Roads were closed in the area as police investigated the crash and the 501 Queen and 504 King streetcars were on diversion.

It is not clear what caused the collision.