Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Mississauga
Police tape is shown at the scene of a shooting on Goreway Drive south of Etude Drive in Mississauga.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 26, 2017 6:46AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 26, 2017 7:23AM EDT
A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Mississauga’s Malton neighbourhood on Saturday morning.
Police say that the shooting occurred at an establishment on Goreway Drive south of Etude Drive at around 11:20 p.m.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre, according to paramedics.
It is not clear whether any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.