Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing outside downtown shelter
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 6:08AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 8, 2017 8:01AM EST
A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing outside a downtown shelter early Friday morning.
Reports from the scene indicate that the stabbing occurred in front of the Salvation Army - Maxwell Meighen Centre on Sherbourne St. near Queen St. at around 5 a.m.
Police say that the victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was rushed to hospital via emergency run. His condition has stabilized, according to police.
A suspect in the case remains outstanding. No description has been released at this point.