Man in scooter struck and killed by freight train near Quebec City
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 26, 2017 7:45PM EDT
SAINT-JEAN-PORT-JOLI, Que. -- A man riding a mobility scooter has died following a collision with a freight train northwest of Quebec City.
Quebec provincial police say the crash occurred Saturday afternoon at a level crossing near Saint-Jean-Port-Joli, Que.
Nobody aboard the train was hurt.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent two investigators to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Saint-Jean-Port-Joli is 120 km northwest of Quebec City.