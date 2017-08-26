

The Canadian Press





SAINT-JEAN-PORT-JOLI, Que. -- A man riding a mobility scooter has died following a collision with a freight train northwest of Quebec City.

Quebec provincial police say the crash occurred Saturday afternoon at a level crossing near Saint-Jean-Port-Joli, Que.

Nobody aboard the train was hurt.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent two investigators to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Saint-Jean-Port-Joli is 120 km northwest of Quebec City.