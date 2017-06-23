Man in serious condition following shooting in Silverthorne neighbourhood
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 2:57PM EDT
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after an afternoon shooting in the city’s Silverthorne neighbourhood.
It happened near Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue at around 1:15 p.m.
Paramedics say the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, sustained a single gunshot wound to his torso.
It is not known whether any arrests have been made.