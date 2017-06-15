Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle near Gerrard and Jarvis streets
A van that struck a man in a wheelchair near Gerrard and Jarvis streets is shown. (Michael Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 6:10AM EDT
A man in a wheelchair sustained minor injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near Allan Gardens early Thursday morning.
It happened at the southwest corner of Gerrard and Jarvis streets at around 12:30 a.m.
Reports from the scene indicate that the vehicle was making a turn at the time.