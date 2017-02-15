

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An Oshawa man sustained a serious injury on Tuesday after a bullet that he was attempting to use to make jewelry exploded.

Police say they responded to an Oshawa residence at around 5 p.m. after the 50-year-old victim reported that he had injured himself while attempting to pull apart a bullet with vice grips.

Police say that the gunpowder in the bullet exploded, causing it to strike the man in his thigh. Several bullet fragments also ended up hitting the man’s leg, police say.

“The male indicated he was trying to make a necklace and didn’t realize this could happen. He was taken to hospital where surgery was required to remove the bullet and casings,” Durham Regional Police said in a press release. “Residents are reminded not try and manipulate ammunition as it still has the potential to explode.”