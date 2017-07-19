

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 23-year-old man is in hospital after his motorcycle collided with an SUV in the downtown core on Tuesday night.

It happened near Bathurst and Bloor streets at around 11 p.m.

Police say it appears the collision occurred after the SUV carried out an improper U-turn in front of the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say charges could be laid against the driver of the SUV, who remained at the scene.