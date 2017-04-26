Man injured after stabbed multiple times in the Junction
The victim, believed to be in his 20s, suffered multiple stab wounds in the Junction near Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue around 5:30 p.m., paramedics say. (CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017 5:45PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 26, 2017 10:39PM EDT
A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times in the city’s west end.
Police said the stabbing occurred in the area of Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue at around 5:30 p.m.
He was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
There is no information so far about possible arrests or suspects.