

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man has been taken to hospital following a shooting in Agincourt early this morning.

It happened in the area of Groveleaf Road, near Brimley Road and Highway 401, shortly before 1 a.m.

Paramedics say a man in his 20s was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are believed to be minor.

Officers have not released any information on possible suspects.