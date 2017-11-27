Man injured following shooting in Agincourt
One man was injured following a shooting in Agincourt. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 5:44AM EST
A man has been taken to hospital following a shooting in Agincourt early this morning.
It happened in the area of Groveleaf Road, near Brimley Road and Highway 401, shortly before 1 a.m.
Paramedics say a man in his 20s was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are believed to be minor.
Officers have not released any information on possible suspects.