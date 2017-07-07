

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man is in custody after he allegedly kicked down numerous sidewalk signs and then threw rocks at passing vehicles near Ryerson University on Friday morning.

Police were called to the Yonge and Gerrard streets area at around 10:50 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of a man vandalizing property while walking through the neighbourhood.

Police say that the man was observed kicking down sidewalks signs and “anything that got in his way” as well as throwing rocks at cars.

The man was taken into custody once police arrived on scene but he subsequently kicked the window out of the back of a cruiser in an incident that was captured by CP24’s cameras.

He was then taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police say it is not clear whether or not criminal charges will be laid.