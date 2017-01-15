

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man has died in hospital following a single-vehicle collision near the Bramalea City Centre overnight.

Police say at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, the driver of a yellow Toyota Celica lost control of his vehicle on Clark Boulevard near the Bramalea City Centre and struck a traffic light.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by Peel Paramedics as a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries following the single-vehicle crash. Police later confirmed that the man died in hospital.

Peel Regional Police are still on scene and are currently investigating the crash.

“Our major collision bureau is investigating. A this point we are appealing to any witnesses that saw this incident or saw this vehicle … driving prior to this incident, we ask them to please contact Peel Regional Police at 905-453-3311 and ask for the major collision bureau,” Const. Mark Fischer told CP24 at the scene.

Fischer said speed was a factor in the crash.

“It does not necessarily need to be excessive speed in order to have this type of damage as the pole kind of acts like a knife cutting through the car,” he noted.

Police are also looking into whether the driver was involved in street racing at the time of the incident.

“At this point, we understand that there was a vehicle behind this yellow car that crashed, however, we don’t know the actions of that vehicle at this time,” Fischer said.

“We ask that driver to contact police.”

Clark Boulevard was closed for several hours just east of Dixie Road to Central Park Drive but the road has since reopened.