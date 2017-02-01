Man killed in Jane and Finch neighbourhood shooting
A person has died after being shot in the city’s west end Wednesday night .
The victim is a man believed to be in his 30s, according to Toronto Paramedics Services
The shooting took place around 10:15 p.m. near Jane Street and Yewtree Boulevard, in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood.
Authorities are asking residents in the area to stay indoors while police scour the area looking for a suspect.
