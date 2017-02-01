

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A person has died after being shot in the city’s west end Wednesday night .

The victim is a man believed to be in his 30s, according to Toronto Paramedics Services

The shooting took place around 10:15 p.m. near Jane Street and Yewtree Boulevard, in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood.

Authorities are asking residents in the area to stay indoors while police scour the area looking for a suspect.

More to come…